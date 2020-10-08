Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i has said his Ministry will not allow politicians to incite Kenyans along ethnic lines.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Police Sacco digital systems on Thursday, Matiang’i urged leaders to exercise restraint while addressing public gatherings, noting their utterances could make or break the country.

Matiang’i also said no amount of political rhetoric will stop the police service from doing its work, including taming violence emanating from political gatherings as recently witnessed in Murang’a County.

“As a leader, you have a responsibility to be more careful since you have an elevated platform and what you say can affect many people, but I can tell you there is no amount of force or legislation that can order our morality,” Matiangi said.

The CS also called on police officers to be firm while discharging their duties.

“Police officers as you work around the country remember you have this duty of enforcing the law, keeping peace and ensuring order but it’s important to know that you have the duty of encouraging the people to embrace the culture of respecting the law,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST