Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has broken the silence after being arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over corruption allegations.

The Tanga Tanga MP was arrested on Monday over claims of engaging in money laundering to the tune of Sh 12 .4 billion.

Through his Facebook page on Tuesday, Gachagua rubbished the 12.4 billion deals stating that he has never seen a billion in his lifetime and has never been involved in a billion tender deal.

“On reaching there I was told that I was under investigation for dealing with 12.4 Billion Kenya Shillings in seven years. I have told them that I have never seen a Billion shillings in My lifetime leave alone in seven years.

“They also said that I had done business with the Government by influencing the awarding of tenders to myself and my associates.

“I told them that I have done clean business for the last twenty years and hence it is only natural that I have some little money.

I have told them that all those years I worked, I was a jua kali man with no influence since I was a nobody in the Government.

“They have asked me to go back tomorrow to record a statement.

” Have requested them to prepare charges and take me to a court of law if they have evidence instead of prosecuting me in the media.

“Courts are objective and will grant me a fair hearing,” reads part of his statement

The MP further slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Nyeri County visit where he had a cold reception.

” I have learned that there was a lot of pressure to have me arrested over the meeting that took place at Giagatika Trading Center where residents of Mathira kept off and it is alleged that I incited Mathira residents not to turn up.

“I cannot be blamed for poor mobilisation in a meeting that I was not involved in planning. The people of Mathira kept off to protest the organisation of a meeting in their area by outsiders. The meeting was being organised by one Wakahiu of Matiangi’s office and two neighbouring MPs,” he said.

