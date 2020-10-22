Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined other Kenyans in demonising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Reacting to the report that will be officially launched on Monday next week, Karua said the BBI report is proposing a return of an imperial president, who will appoint and fire the Vice president, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers.

Karua further said the President will appoint the Judiciary ombudsman thus compromising the independence of the Judiciary.

“BBI proposes the return of the imperial president who will appoint and fire the Vice President, prime minister, deputy prime ministers and ministers. Additionally, the president will appoint the Judiciary ombudsman thus compromising the independence of @Judiciary,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

Karua also termed the BBI as a burden to Kenya taxpayers since it is creating more seats in the Executive and Legislature to appease the ruling elite and some election losers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST