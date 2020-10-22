Thursday, October 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, launched development projects in Kisii and Nyamira Counties.

The President who arrived in Kisii on Tuesday to Celebrate Mashujaa Day at the Gusii Stadium, unveiled the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Kisii Centre (Kisii County) and the 45-Kilometer Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera-Nyamusi Road in Nyamira County.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga also met Boda Boda operators from Kisii and Nyamira counties and gave them a donation of Sh 3 million.

“Plans are underway to ensure all young people operating Boda Bodas are able to form groups where they can bring their resources together with the aim of improving their livelihoods,” Uhuru told the operators, who had gathered at Kisii State Lodge.

The decision by Uhuru to meet Boda Boda operators comes a week after Deputy President William Ruto visited them and gave them a donation of Sh 2 million.

Ruto’s donation was condemned by various leaders including Raila and his henchmen.

Reacting to Uhuru and Raila’s donation to Boda Boda operators, Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua said “if you can’t beat them join them appears to be the game!,”

Ruto is the first senior Government officer to embrace boda boda riders and Mama Mbogas through his ‘hustler movement’

