Monday, 05 October 2020 – Maina Kageni has supported Chris Kirubi’s recent message to young men that marriage is overrated.

Speaking on Churchill Show’s Journey Edition aired on NTV, Kageni, who is a senior bachelor, revealed that he has no plans of marrying anytime soon.

Kageni faces endless questions concerning his love-life, more so marriage plans, but the idea of finding a woman and keeping her as a wife doesn’t linger in his mind.

The influential presenter said that marriage doesn’t make sense to him.

Just like Chris Kirubi, Maina Kageni thinks marriage is slavery.

He also thinks marriage is a lot of work for men like him who like to travel and have fun.

“Marriage looks like a lot of work. Chris Kirubi said it is slavery. I am a free bird. I need to move. I need to wake up and say I am going to Dar es Salaam tomorrow and no questions” he said.

