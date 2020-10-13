Are you motivated to learn, gain experience? Doshi Steel Division is seeking to recruit an intelligent, dynamic, ambitious and self-driven Management Trainee – Sales.

Job Purpose

The Management trainee will learn, develop skills and be responsible for supporting the sales team in the sales process by developing existing customer relations and finding new customers through marketing and selling of steel products and services to generate revenue and achieve customer satisfaction.

Minimum Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in a Sales and Marketing or Business related course.

Must have graduated not more than One (1) year ago prior to the date of this application.

Have strong communication and negotiation skills and passion for sales

Good Command of English both oral and written.

Motivated toward career growth and learning.

Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of internal and external customers.

Work with minimum supervision.

How To Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply by forwarding their copies of certificates, detailed curriculum vitae, testimonials, current remuneration, current position, expected salary and a day time telephone contact to this link by Monday, 19th October, 2020.

Link: https://forms.gle/Zxgf6vMBuGodQ1Wz7