Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – A Rift Valley farmer, who was embroiled in a land tussle with Deputy President William Ruto, has died

Adrian Gilbert Muteshi, 86, died at a Nairobi hospital on Tuesday where he was undergoing treatment.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude to say farewell to our beloved Adrian …who passed away in Nairobi,” an obituary in one of the local dailies read.

Muteshi’s friends and relatives are expected to meet at the United Kenya Club beginning Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Muteshi was displaced from Eldoret during the 2007 post-election violence and his farm taken.

He accused Ruto of unlawfully taking over his 100-acre farm in Uasin Gishu and sought court intervention.

The High Court in Nairobi ruled that Muteshi had proved that the property was his and that he had been deprived of it.

In turn, Ruto was ordered to pay Sh5 million to the post-election violence victim for illegally occupying his land.

