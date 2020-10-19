Monday, October 19, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has been remanded for three days to enable Government doctors to access her mental health over the murder case she is facing of killing an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter last year.

In a ruling delivered on Monday by Judge Njoki Mwangi, Jumwa together with her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno will be subjected to mental assessment before being granted bail.

“The two accused persons shall be remanded at port police station pending psychiatric examination. Pre-bail assessment shall be undertaken on each of the accused.

“Accused to be escorted to Coast General on 21st Oct for psychiatric examination,” noted Mwangi.

Jumwa is accused of fatally injuring Gumbao Jola, who was shot dead during Ganda Ward in Malindi Constituency in 2019.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last week okayed a murder charge against Jumwa over the killing of Ngumbao.

Jumwa had stormed a meeting organised by Reuben Katana, an ODM candidate in the by-election.

Ngumbao Jola, 48, died upon arrival at Malindi General Hospital. He was Katana’s uncle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST