Tuesday October 6, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has said she is ready to abandon Deputy President William Ruto, if Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, vies for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking at a funeral at Kavunyalalo area in Malindi Sub County on Monday, Jumwa said she was ready to dump the “Tanga Tanga” political bandwagon to support Kingi, if only he also dumped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), for the yet to be launched outfit.

Jumwa, who is Ruto’s point woman in the Coastal region, added that it was only Governor Kingi who was in a position to unite the Mijikenda community but on condition that he aligns himself to a local party.

“I want to tell Governor Kingi to leave where he is currently positioned and join us to unite the Mijikenda and I’m ready to support his presidential ambitions.

“We shall only negotiate to support an outsider when Kingi decides to go into a coalition with the person of our choice,” Jumwa said.

Kingi has hinted that he may abandon ODM and vie for presidency in 2022 using a new party.

