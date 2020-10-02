Friday, October 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been banned from setting foot at Jubilee Headquarters after yesterday’s drama in which he stormed the party offices with more than 30 MPs and held a boardroom meeting without any notice.

Addressing the press on Friday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, criticized the DP’s move, terming it an attempted coup of the party by the second in command.

As a result, Tuju stated that DP Ruto had been banned from using the party headquarters to operationalise his 2022 campaign.

He noted that DP Ruto’s visit to the party’s office almost caused a confrontation with MPs from the rival Kieleweke faction.

According to him, it took a lot of convincing to make Ruto’s rivals back down from going to the party headquarters to confront the DP.

“This country is bigger than this party.”

“We pledge our support and loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta until the end of his term, and we will not countenance any attempted power grab as was witnessed yesterday,” Tuju stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST