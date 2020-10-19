Monday, October 19, 2020 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of stoking a class war in the country by attempting to divide Kenyans into the poor and the rich.

Speaking on Sunday at a function in Huruma, Mathare constituency, the nominated MP said the DP through his “hustler narrative” is dividing Kenyans and he should be tamed before destroying the nation.

“Kenya is a united country and we will not tolerate anyone who tries to divide us into the poor versus the rich,” Kamanda said.

The outspoken legislator also said Ruto should stop thinking that Mt Kenya region will support his presidential bid in 2022.

“You cannot convince yourself that you have the support of Mt Kenya because there is still some time to the election. I will take my candidate and we will go to Mt Kenya in 2022 and you will realise you have no support there,” he said.

The DP spent his weekend spreading the ‘hustler gospel” in Mt Kenya region which is the political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

