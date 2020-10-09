Friday, October 9, 2020 – Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli, has asked Tanzanians to assist Kenyans with prayers in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Friday, Magufuli claimed Tanzania had managed to defeat the coronavirus through prayers which he led in early May.

Magufuli added that he had talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who requested assistance as Kenya begins three days of prayers from today Friday till Sunday.

“A few months ago, we were among countries that were suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. However, we called religious leaders and prayer relentless and now we have defeated the coronavirus here, it does not exist in Tanzania.”

“This morning, I talked to my friend and neighbor President Uhuru Kenyatta and he told me he was also following the route of prayers. I urge you to pray for Kenyans as they go into three days of national prayers so that they can also eradicate coronavirus in their country,” Magufuli stated.

By October 9th, Tanzania had only registered 537 COVID-19 cases while Kenya had over 40,000 cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST