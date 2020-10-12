Monday, October 11, 2020 – The 10-member special task force created by Education CS George Magoha has advised that all students report to school on Monday, October 26.

In the latest recommendations, students in pre-primary one and two, grades one to three, classes five to seven, as well as those in form 1 to 3, are to report back to school from October 26 to November 2.

This is the same task force whose submission resulted in teachers being ordered back to school by the Education CS.

“With the new proposals, the education system in Kenya will normalize by end of December 2021,” KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated.

The team is chaired by Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development (KICD) Chairperson Sarah Ruto.

Other members of the team are: Chairman, Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Indimuli Kahi, Chairman, Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Nicholas Gathemia, CEO, Kenya Private Schools Association Peter Ndoro and Chairman, Kenya Parents Association Nicholas Maiyo.

Also in the team are Augustine Muthigani of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Jane Mwangi of Kenya Association for Independent International Schools, National Council of Churches of Kenya’s Nelson Makanda, Muslim Education Council’s Sheikh Munawar Khan and Chairman, Kenya Special Schools Heads Association Peter Sitienei.

The Ministry of Education announced Monday (today) as the opening date for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four students.

The second term will take just 11 weeks, with schools closing on December 23.

It will be a short holiday for the candidates and Grade Four learners as they are expected to resume classes on January 4, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST