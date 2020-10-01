Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has maintained that it is time to reopen schools.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta ruled out any possibility of reopening schools early, during his state of the nation address on Covid-19, on Monday.

According to Magoha, the Covid-19 situation may remain the same even in January 2021.

“We have to ask ourselves what will be different in January 2021, if there won’t be much difference, we need to move towards a consensus to reopen schools as soon as possible.”

“I cannot give you a definite date, but I can assure you that it is time to reopen learning institutions, because we do not expect any much difference now,” he stated when he appeared before the national assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education.

During his remarks, Uhuru noted that schools will only reopen after the Education and Health Ministries have sufficiently guaranteed the safety of learners.

