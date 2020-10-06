Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – A Nairobi court has demanded to be supplied with statements of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, if there are any, in a case where two persons were charged for allegedly leaking CCTV footage that captured the President and his entourage in the Nairobi CBD in June this year.

While issuing the orders on Tuesday, Trial Magistrate Bernard Ochoi further directed the case be mentioned on October 29, 2020, for the court to give directions on the CCTV footage provided.

The accused; Patrick Rading Ambogo and Magoma Ayonga, were charged with the offence of unauthorized interception of computer data contrary to section 17(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

They were charged that on June 2, 2020, at around 8 pm they intercepted a security CCTV footage capturing the Head of State’s entourage along Kenyatta Avenue.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on a cash bail of Ksh.10,000 or bond of Ksh.30,000 each on June 17th.

Through their lawyer Danstan Omari, the two accused persons rubbished the charge levelled against them saying it does not exist in law and further asked that the President records a statement on the matter.

“We want the footage and shall be asking for statements of the Head of State and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to show that indeed they were captured at that time of the night,” Omari said at the time.

