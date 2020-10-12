Monday, October 12, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has today moved to court to challenge the new tough security measures on political gatherings.

On Wednesday last week, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) chaired by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, called for compliance with the Public Order Act during meetings.

The directive requires that a convener or any person intending to hold a public meeting or a public procession shall notify the officer commanding station (OCS) of such intent at least three days but not more than 14 days before the proposed event.

Individuals holding public gatherings will also be required to “obey all orders given to him or her by the OCS or any police officer of or above the rank of inspector.”

Havi, who is opposed to the new order, termed the measures by NSAC as illegal as it breaches the right to assemble.

“The constitution allows freedom to associate and to assemble, but now they want to tell us that all public gatherings are illegal. They don’t have such powers to ban meetings,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto became the first casualty of the tough measures on Thursday after police forcefully dispersed his meeting in Kebirigo, in Nyamira County.

