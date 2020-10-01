Thursday, 01 October 2020– Former NTV reporter, Lolani Kalu, left Kenyans in shock after he revealed that he had turned into a pauper, 2 years after losing his job at Nation Media Group.

The celebrated TV journalist and a father of four, who relocated upcountry after life in the city became hard, pleaded for financial help from well-wishers.

By yesterday, Kenyans had contributed more than Ksh 200,000 for the troubled journalist.

Kalu has revealed that he has gotten more than 7 job offers from different companies.

‘’I have received calls from many people who want to offer me job opportunities and I have to think through all of them.’’Kalu said.

He also thanked all Kenyans who have come to his rescue through Mpesa donations.

“I don’t take it for granted that people have shared what they have with me, despite the cash crunch brought by the slowed economic growth. I thank everyone who sent Ksh 50, or as much as Ksh 100,000,” he said.

Kalu has already signed his first deal with Abson Motors Limited.

He met with the company’s director yesterday and signed a deal commissioning him as their brand ambassador.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST