Tuesday, 20 October 2020 – Recently, Kenyans were left in shock after it emerged that former NTV reporter, Lolani Kalu, was languishing in poverty in the village.

Kalu had been missing in action since 2017 when he lost his job at Nation Media Group, during a massive lay off exercise that left top journalists jobless.

The seasoned reporter begged for financial aid from Kenyans after his plight was highlighted on social media and in less than 24hrs, Kenyans had already contributed over Sh200, 000.

It has now emerged that Kalu has landed a new job at a fast-rising station dubbed TV47.

Kalu will be TV47’s reporter at the Coast after signing a one year contract.

Kalu will cover 6 counties across the Coast region.

“I have signed a one year deal with TV47, the opportunity came after fans saw me shooting my personal shows with one of the artists I was interviewing having TV47 branding. Fans called TV47 to find out if I had signed a deal with the station and that prompted them to hand me a contract. I will be a coast regional reporter covering six counties,” he said.

Kalu revealed that he will be back on the screen soon after signing a deal with the station.

The fast-rising TV station is banking on Lolani Kalu’s extensive experience in feature reporting, particularly human interest stories.

