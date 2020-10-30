Friday, October 30, 2020 – A local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has written to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, requesting him to charge quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu afresh with murder charges.

CitizenGO, a lobby group that deals with defending life, family and religious liberty expressed dissatisfaction with Mr. Wairimu’s charges and sentence, arguing that the most serious crimes were not prosecuted.

“This is to demand that through your office, the rogue medic John Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo Wa Wairimu be charged afresh with murder of pre-born babies in his illegal clinic.

“It is very shocking that this was not among charges against the aforementioned despite evidence of dead pre-born babies in his unregistered medical premises,” read the letter by the NGO’s director Ann Kioko.

Mugo wa Wairimu was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 years in jail or pay a Sh1.4 million fine for operating a pharmacy business without valid registrations.

If the DCI and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) agree to charge him with murder, Mugo might spend the rest of his life in jail.

