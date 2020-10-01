Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Liverpool and Arsenal face each other for the second time in just four days as they go head to head in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup tonight at Anfield.

The Premier League champions registered a convincing 3-1 victory against the Gunners when the two sides faced off on Monday to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Head To Head Go here>>>

Arsenal have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield in any competition since September 2012, and have lost five meetings on the bounce.

The Gunners’ most recent League Cup win at Anfield came in their memorable 6-3 victory in 2007, when Julio Baptista scored four times. Go here>>>

Tonight’s clash will be the 16th League Cup clash between the two sides, with Liverpool edging the head to head with six wins to Arsenal’s five, including that 5-5 thriller last season.

Prediction: Liverpool 2:2 Arsenal

This game could go either way as we expect both sides to rest their top guns. Go here>>>

Nevertheless, we are predicting goals galore with the winner being determined on penalties.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EEL (19:30) CFR Cluj v KuPS -1

EEL (20:00) Rosenborg v PSV –GG Go here>>>

EEL (20:00) Malmo v Granada -1

ES1 (20; 00) Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz -1

ES1 (20:00) Sevilla v Levante -1

EEL (21:00) Standard Liege v MOL -1 Go here>>>

EEL (21:00) FC Copenhagen v Rijeka -1

ENC (21:00) Aston Villa v Stoke -1

EEL (21:30) Young Boys v KF Tirana-Over 2.5

EEL (21:30) Basel v CSKA Sofia -1 Go here>>>

EEL (22:00) Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa –Over 2.5

ENC (21:45) Liverpool v Arsenal –GG

ES1 (22:00) Celta Vigo v Barcelona -2

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>