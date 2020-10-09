Friday, October 9, 2020 – Citizen TV journalist, Linus Kaikai, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, for allowing police to use force when dealing with Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters.

On Thursday, police teargassed Ruto’s supporters in Nyamira County after they declared the meeting illegal.

Commenting on Citizen TV program dubbed News Gang on Thursday night, Kaikai, who is known for his unapologetic way of articulating issues, stated that Uhuru is not using the correct method to deal with his deputy, who has shown clear contempt.

“You cannot solve a political problem using an administrative tool. William Ruto’s is a political challenge and that’s why if they don’t respond politically then they will have a problem because teargas is not sustainable,” Kaikai said.

Kaikai also noted the latest measures by the government to control political rallies and gatherings are aimed at stopping Ruto and his ‘hustler’ movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST