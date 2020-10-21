Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – The much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative report is finally out.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received the BBI report at the newly built State Lodge in Kisii County on Wednesday, setting the stage for the beginning of the ‘BBI reggae’

Missing in action was Deputy President William Ruto, who gave the event a wide berth.

This is despite DP Ruto being in Kisii the previous day to join the Head of State in celebrating Mashujaa Day.

As the BBI report was being handed over to the handshake partners, Ruto attended the funeral service of the late Peter Kiiru Chomba (MCA Huruma Ward) at Huruma Grounds, Turbo Constituency in Uasin Gishu County.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to read the proposals which will be made public and appealed to leaders not to use the document to divide Kenyans.

On his part, Odinga stated that he and the president had chosen to receive the report in Kisii since the county hosted the first consultative meeting in January 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST