Sunday, 11 October 2020 – KTN anchor, Sophia Wanuna, is without a doubt one of the hottest TV girls in the local media industry.

Wanuna has graced the screens for years and men can’t get enough of her beauty.

The light skinned anchor exhibited slay queen behaviours through a latest post on Instagram.

She exposed her juicy thighland to ‘Team Mafisi’ and simply captioned the photo, ‘Leg Day’.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST