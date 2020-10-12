Monday, 12 October 2020 – Yesterday was a sad day for the comedy industry following the untimely death of talented comedian, Maurice Onyango, who is popularly known as Othuol.

The popular Churchill Show comedian succumbed to a brain tumor while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

After news of his death emerged, Kenyans from all walks of life flooded to social media to mourn him.

His fellow comedians and friends littered various social media platforms with ‘Rip’ messages.

As condolence messages continue pouring in, it has emerged that some of Othuol’s friends neglected him when he needed them most.

A screenshot of the late Othuol begging for money from a friend to undergo a scan has emerged and left Netizens fuming.

Othuol, who was struggling financially after he fell in, was begging a friend to help him contribute some money so that he can pay for the scan.

Othuol just needed Sh 15,000.

Othuol sent the message on September 27th but the ignorant friend saw the message after he was pronounced dead yesterday.

The leaked message has left Kenyans questioning the value of friendship.

This is how they reacted.

