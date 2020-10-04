Sunday October 4, 2020 – Soy MP Caleb Kositany has condemned the violence that erupted in Murang’a County today, ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the county.

The violence left one person dead and several others injured.

Speaking on the incident, Kositany called out politicians who were involved in the alleged planning of the protests, terming it as an ‘old school tactic’.

“Sponsored violence by Kieleweke in Murang’a, this is very old school.”

“It’s a church function for heaven’s sake, they want to evict us from church too?”

“Deep state-sponsored violence in Murang’a an attempt to stop DP from attending a church function at Kenol.”

“It shall fail in Jesus name,” he noted.

Residents claimed that local leaders in the area sponsored the chaos.

