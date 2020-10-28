Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has sensationally claimed that if a Presidential election was held today, Deputy President William Ruto, will whitewash former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with a very huge margin.

Commenting on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Ahmednasir, who was having a conversation with vocal city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, claimed Raila Odinga can’t beat DP Ruto.

Using the analogy of top-end vehicles, Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga is a 2010 Mclaren F1 car while Ruto is a 2020 Mercedes hybrid engine Formula 1 car.

He said there is no way a 2010 Maclaren F1 car can compete with the 2020 Mercedes Formula 1 car.

He said in case of elections, Ruto can get 75 percent while Raila Odinga will struggle to get 25 percent of total votes.

“@DonaldBKipkorir stop pestering/ harassing me. If a Presidential election is held today btw DP Ruto and your MAN Hon Raila, the latter will get a maximum of 25% vote. Hon Raila is a 2010 Mclaren F1 car competing against a 2020 Mercedes hybrid engine Formula 1 car @WehliyeMohamed” Ahmednasir tweeted.

