Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Deputy President William Ruto not to make up with President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming it would be disastrous for his campaign.

In an interview with one of the local media houses, Ahmednasir said Ruto’s rivalry with Uhuru has made him more popular among the ‘hustlers’, who form the majority of the electorate.

“The biggest worry Ruto has is for Uhuru to make up with him because the moment William Ruto comes back to Jubilee, he will be very unpopular and people will leave him.

“The Kenyan masses have now taken up Ruto because they see him as an underdog, a guy who is not in government and can’t blame him for the mistakes and misdeeds of the government,” Ahmednasir explained

The lawyer further added that since ODM leader Raila Odinga seemed to have joined the government, he would suffer the burden of incumbency.

Opposition leaders in Kenya are massively popular since they appear to be fighting for citizens’ rights.

Ruto has been touted as the opposition by certain quarters due to his criticism of government Ministries such as the Ministry of Interior.

“Populist politicians use the idea of “the people” and often juxtapose this group against “the elite” which Ruto has mastered,” the lawyer stated.

