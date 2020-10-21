Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Former Mandera Central MP, Abdikadir Mohamed, has termed the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report as ‘underwhelming’ since it doesn’t address issues facing wanjiku like unemployment and joblessness.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga unveiled the report at Kisii State Lodge, Abdikadir, who is a seasoned constitutional expert, said Kenyans will be overburdened by over-representation in the National Assembly, Senate and the Executive.

BBI proposes an increase in the number of MPs from 290 to 700 and Senators from 47 to 94.

The document also proposes the creation of the Prime Minister post and two deputies.

“So #BBIis loading and aims to double the number of MPs in BUNGE.PLUS double the EXECUTIVE; ushering in PM plus 2 Deputies on top of President and Vice… A government of POLITICOS by POLITICOS for POLITICOS,” Abdikadir wrote on his Twitter page.

