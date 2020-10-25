Sunday, 25 October 2020 – Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, fell in love with a lady called Ella after he came out of prison and married her.

Ella, a former professional model with a top modelling agency in Nairobi, revealed that she met Jowie through divine intervention.

She further revealed that her parents had no problem when she got married to Jowie.

They welcomed him with open arms despite his dark past.

When Ella introduced Jowie as her husband for the first time, there are Kenyans who thought that she was creating publicity stunts.

But months later, their marriage is still strong.

Jowie and Ella are enjoying happy moments together as husband and wife as Jacque Maribe battles cold nights.

Check out these latest photos that she posted.

