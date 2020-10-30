Friday, 30 October 2020 – Former K24 TV anchor, Tony Kwalanda, quit the bachelors club a few weeks ago after he proposed to his girlfriend Joyce Maina, a popular TV host at Switch TV.

Kwalanda landed a new job at Switch TV after he was fired from K24 TV and this means that he and Joyce are workmates apart from being lovers.

The petite and sexy TV host has a body to die for.

She has posted some juicy photos flaunting her banging body that looks well-toned and juicy.

Just look at those goodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST