Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Coast-based singer, Nyota Ndogo, tied the knot with her Danish husband 4 years ago and their marriage is still going strong.

The singer, in her latest post on Instagram, shared a photo goofing around with her aging husband and said that it’s not a crime to get old.

Nyota faces frequent trolls from Netizens due to the huge age difference between her and her white husband but she seems unbothered.

The songstress and her husband were staring at each other like teenage lovers as they enjoyed the cool breeze.

