Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – DJ MO is praying the earth to swallow him alive after a lady that he has been chewing secretly, since 2016, exposed him to blogger Edgar Obare.

The lady, who lives abroad, shared screenshots to prove that they have been meeting for sex behind Size 8’s back anytime she is in the country.

She even shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages having a conversation with DJ MO to back up her claims.

The lady revealed that the gospel deejay instructs her not to call anytime he is in the house with Size 8.

She further revealed that DJ MO used to chew her without protection and he would bad-mouth his wife, saying how she is poor in bed.

They lady revealed that at one time, she fell pregnant for DJ MO but she terminated the pregnancy.

Here are more screenshots of what the lady disclosed to Edgar Obare concerning DJ MO’s randy behaviours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST