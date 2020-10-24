Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has said Kenyans should be given adequate time to read and understand the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Equity Bank general manager Stephen Ngotho’s father-in-law in Kirinyaga, Kiunjuri said all Kenyans should read the report and also called on scholars and analysts to demystify the document for Wanjiku.

“The devil is in the detail,” hence the need to comprehensively read the document, Kiunjuri said.

Kiunjuri further challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconcile the Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions of Jubilee before engaging the public on BBI.

“We as leaders need to dialogue and speak with one voice as through this we will avoid being skeptical of each other. This constitutional change process could be a trap,” he said.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) chairman Julius Karangi, who also attended the burial, told the political class to sober up and let Kenyans decide for themselves.

“Seek wise counsel as you hit the ground running and advocate through the BBI what is good for the whole country,” Karangi said.

