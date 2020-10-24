Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has asked Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report as it addresses the country’s endemic problems and provides their long-term solutions.

Speaking at Katulani in Kitui Central on Friday, Ngilu said the 35 percent allocation of the country’s revenue share to the counties from 15 percent will not only strengthen devolution but ensure the devolved units have adequate funds to function efficiently.

Ngilu also said BBI will sort out youth unemployment through skills development and innovations and not through the culture of handouts and tokenism practiced by some politicians.

“The unemployment and economic disparity among Kenyans cannot be solved by wheelbarrows but by skills development, apprenticeship and creation of a market for manufactured products,” she said.

She said the BBI will boost the implementation of healthcare, pre-primary education, food production, water provision and maintenance of roads.

