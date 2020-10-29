Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch a probe into research firm, Infotrak, following a poll that ranked him among the lowest performers.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at his office, Kiraitu asked DCI and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the firm over what he claims was a fabricated study.

“Let them look at Infotrak. I am ready to go there and give evidence that they were asking for Ksh. 3million so that they can give us a better number,” Kiraitu said.

“I will never give a single cent to them. Let me be number 47 out of 47,” Kiraitu added,

The poll that was released on Wednesday ranked the Governor at position 38 out of 47 with a score of 46.7 percent.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was ranked as the best performing county chief after he scored 82.3 percent in the study.

In second place was Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (77.1 percent) followed by Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana (74.4 percent) and Kisumu’s Anyang’ Nyong’o (65.9 percent.)

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was ranked 47 out 47 while Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu Governor) was at 46th position.

According to Infotrak CEO, Angela Ambitho 36,700 respondents were interviewed through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews.

The Kenyan DAILY POST