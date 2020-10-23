Friday, October 23, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has continued to poke holes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report saying it is a recipe for chaos.

Commenting on Twitter on Thursday, the former Senate Majority leader said while the report, which will be unveiled on Monday at Bomas of Kenya, is creating the position of the Official Opposition Leader, it will be an expensive structure of government.

Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, warned that the forces behind the BBI should not push for the changes with Ruto as the target.

“BBI constitutional amendment proposes that we retain a deputy president who is the running mate of the President and then appoint a PM with deputies who will enjoy more powers than the donkey DP who fought for votes. Someone thinks Ruto will be DP forever. This is a recipe for chaos,” Murkomen wrote.

The outspoken lawmaker further said the creation of the Judiciary Ombudsman is a step in the right direction but said the office holder should not be a presidential appointee. He suggested that the ombudsman should instead be reporting to the Judicial Service Commission.

“The Judiciary Ombudsman must, however, not be a conduit for the proposed imperial president to control the Judiciary through the backdoor,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST