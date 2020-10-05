Monday, 05 October 2020 – A twitter user is crying for justice after a young man lost his life in the hands of rogue conductors.

According to the twitter user, bloody thirsty conductors of a city matatu registration number, KCX 350B, pushed a young man to death while the matatu was speeding, after engaging in a heated argument over bus fare.

The deceased, who is a young father and husband, lost his life on the spot.

His family is trying to pursue justice but the matatu has been pulled out of the road.

The rogue conductors, who cut the life of the young man short, are yet to be arrested.

See tweets.





