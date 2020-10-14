Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has claimed members of the Kikuyu Community have political debts to pay and that Deputy President William Ruto’s will be paid in the year 2032.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Mutahi, who became famous over the “Tyranny of Numbers”’ hypothesis in 2013, explained that Jaramogi Oginga Odinga made Mzee Jomo Kenyatta President of Kenya in 1962, and in 2002, his son Raila Odinga, made former President Mwai Kibaki the Head of State.

He went on to state that if Jaramogi was alive today, he would be the first one to be paid, but since he’s dead, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, is second in line, and his debt will be paid in 2022.

He said Ruto, who made Uhuru President in 2013 and in 2017, should be paid in 2032 once Raila Odinga finishes his two terms.

“Kikuyus HAVE a DEBT to pay. In 1962, Jaramogi created the JOMO Presidency. Then Raila MADE Kibaki President in 2002. If Jaramogi was ALIVE, we would have PAID his DEBT first. SECOND in LINE for DEBT payment is RAILA in 2022. Ruto’s DEBT is scheduled to be PAID in 2032. Be Patient,” Mutahi said through his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST