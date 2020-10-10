Saturday, October 10, 2020 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has is among 500 Kikuyu community elders who travelled to Bondo, Siaya County, to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kamanda said the Kikuyu community is ready for a Raila presidency “more than ever”

Kamanda said Raila’s father Jaramogi, was very loyal to late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta until the young Turks’ revolution disrupted the succession plan.

“The divisions are now behind us. As a community, we are ready for Raila’s candidature as a good gesture for the support his father gave our son Jomo before and after Independence,” Kamanda said.

Kamanda’s sentiments were also echoed by National Assembly Majority Whip Maoka Maore, who said Raila has an impeccable development and anti-graft record that can protect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects after he retires.

“Raila has never killed anyone or stolen from anyone. I don’t understand where the bitterness of ‘don’t sell Raila to us’ comes from,” he said.

Maore said the President’s backyard will overwhelmingly vote for Raila if he vies because “he is the right man to succeed Uhuru”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST