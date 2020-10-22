Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to tame his mouth and stop beating drums of war as he did during the 2007 Presidential election.

During the controversial election, Uhuru is said to have incited members of the Kikuyu Community against other tribes and as a result, 500,000 Kenyans were displaced and over 1100 killed.

Following the massacre, Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, were indicted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer to crimes against humanity charges.

Their cases were dropped after witness disappeared mysteriously and according to ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, the cases are still ‘active’

On Wednesday, Uhuru toured Nyamira and Kisii counties where he met Boda Boda operators at Kisii State Lodge.

The Head of state asked the Bodaboda riders to protect interior CS Fred Matiang’i from frequent attacks by allies of Ruto.

This is even as he pointed out that whatever Matiang’i was doing has his blessings.

Commenting on the issue, Ichungwa issued a strong warning to Uhuru over those inciting remarks.

Ichungwah wondered what exactly Uhuru wanted the Abagusii to protect saying these are the same mistakes that led to his indictment in 2008.

The Tanga Tanga MP submitted that such kind of sentiments will likely land the President at ICC and nobody will defend him.

“I wonder what the Community is expected to do to Protect. This is how@IntlCrimCourt got to Kenya. Let us NOT forget. Such sentiments can easily get us back there,” Ichungwa wrote on his Twitter page.

