Wednesday, 28 October 2020 – YouTube sensation Elodie Zone, who was once dating President Kibaki’s grandson, has accused cops of assaulting her.

Elodie claims the incident took place after a male friend threw her out of his car and abandoned her on the highway after an argument, forcing her to find her way home past the curfew hours.

“Ladies, have friends and be with a man that will protect you. You never want to hit the ground unsure of who will and won’t be there to catch you. My experience last night was an eye-opener. The closest person to me left me in a position where I could have died. I would never wish that on anyone, “she wrote.

After a lot of concern from her friends, Elodie revealed that the unfortunate incident happened after she went clubbing with a male friend.

“Hey, a lot of you have been asking what happened to me the other night. I don’t wanna go into too much details but after an event in Westlands, a friend was drunk and he left me on the other side of the road past curfew after a fight, “she explained.

“As I walked home, cops found me and began harassing me. I called the friend to help me moments before my phone died and he never came back. I saw him turn the car around and drive right past me. The cops (3 men) began to physically grab me before forcing me into the car. We drove around Lavington for a while before a stranger came to my rescue” she added.

Saved by a stranger.

Elodie further narrated how she was saved by a stranger. “We always hear such scary stories about things that happen to girls and it reached a point in the car where I had to prepare myself mentally for anything. I thanked God for the stranger that saved me that night. They are truly an angel on earth. Thank you to all the messages and calls I received. I am home safe and will be with a friend for the week” she wrote.

The pretty Youtuber concluded the sad tale by saying, “ If I know you personally, please don’t call me to talk about it. I need space as I move forward. I never talk badly about people online but to the friend that left me, Karma will deal with you.”

See screenshots.

