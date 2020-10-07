Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tabitha Karanja, has stated that she fears Omar Lali, the beach boy who was dating her late daughter, Tecra Muigai.

In a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Tabitha requested the court to have an inquest into her daughter’s death heard in Nairobi and not in Lamu Island.

The letter says that the primary mode of transport to the island is via boat stating that it would endanger her family.

Ms. Karanja argues that Lali, who is accused of killing their daughter, is influential among boat owners and beach boys who ply the route.

She says this poses a threat to her family.

“That it came as an extreme shock to the family of the deceased to learn that the Director of Public Prosecution has made another whimsical and arbitrary decision to terminate/withdraw the inquest proceedings from the Chief Magistrates Court at Milimani Law Courts with an indication of getting the same instituted at Lamu Law Courts,” read part of the letter signed by her lawyer James Orengo.

Omar Lali was in July this year set free after DPP dropped murder charges against him.

Lali has been the prime suspect in the death of Tecra, who reportedly fell to her demise in the bathroom of the house they shared on May 3, 2020.

