Monday, October 26, 2020 – A renowned Kenyatta University lecturer has congratulated Deputy President William Ruto for criticising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

During his speech, Ruto raised fundamental issues and asked candid questions on the BBI and said the document needs to be re-looked before it is adopted.

The second in command nit-picked the proposition to have IEBC commissioners elected by political parties, saying the election would not be fair as they would be chosen by a few political parties.

He gave an example of a football league in which only some teams would be allowed to choose the referee.

Commenting on social media, Prof Edward Kisiangani, who is a political science lecturer at KU, said he was elated by the excellent performance of the DP at the Bomas.

Kisiangani said Ruto, unlike other leaders, raised fundamental issues that some of the people at the Bomas could not dare speak.

“Excellent performance by DP Ruto. He raised fundamental issues that some people would prefer not to talk about. Ruto has correctly attacked our national hypocrisy of asking wrong questions and proposing wrong answers.BBI missed the point.@WilliamsRuto,” Kisiangani wrote on his Twitter page.

