Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Kenyans to tighten their belts if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is adopted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today received the report at State House and said it will be unveiled to the public on Monday next week.

Uhuru also asked stakeholders of the BBI report to circulate the recommendations of the document in all possible media platforms before Monday, October 26 when the details of the document will be read and reviewed publicly at the Bomas of Kenya.

Now, commenting about the report, Ahmednasir said the report advocates for an imperial President who will appoint his Deputy and Prime Minister.

Ahmednasir also said the BBI report recommends an increase in the number of MPs from 290 to 700 and an increase in the number of senators from 47 to 94.

“BBI advocates for an IMPERIAL, UNACCOUNTABLE President, who then appoints the Vice President, the Prime Minister and 2 Deputies…Parliament that will have close to 700 members…I LOVE these powers…90% chance I will run to succeed H.E UHURU in 2022…@StateHouseKenya,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

