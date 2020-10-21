Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has excited Kenyans after he was spotted walking hand in hand with his two beautiful wives during Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii.

The two women, Priscilla Oparanya and Caroline Oparanya, were pictured walking beside the Head of the Council of Governors as they made their way to the VIP podium.

Oparanya’s wives have left Kenyan women in polygamous marriages picking lessons of peaceful co-existence.

Priscilla and Caroline have been serving as the first ladies of Kakamega County for a period of 8 years now.

See photo.

