Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday, declared a national prayer weekend starting Friday to Sunday.

In a statement to newsrooms, Uhuru encouraged Kenyans to take the three days to pray for the country, while also observing COVID-19 containment measures.

The climax of the national prayers will be an inter-faith service to be hosted by the Head of State on Saturday 10, at State House Nairobi.

Following the announcement, millions of Kenyans took to Twitter and bashed the president for organising prayer meetings.

Here were some of the comments

“State House should spare us theatrics. The national prayers are another avenue of wasting taxpayers’ money unnecessarily. It’s the sand government that lobbed teargas into a church! The same gov’t that stole KSh 2.3 billion COVID-19 funds. So what are we praying for? Do it individually!,” Abuga Makori

“’ Call Ruto. Sit down with him and find a solution. You both promised us peace and tranquility. It was you, Mr. President and Ruto, not you and Raila. Put pride aside, we just want to see you working together as a team.” Samuel Wanjohi wrote

“Too many national prayers while we are conned and looted.” Maina savior

“There are a lot of prayers and nothing to show for it, it could be God has turned his ears away from Kenya? What we need is repenting and changing our ways.” Patrick Kahoto

The Kenyan DAILY POST