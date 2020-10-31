Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has led Kenyans in blasting Citizen TV over bias in covering Deputy President William Ruto’s Central Kenya tour.

On Friday, Ruto and his allies visited Nyeri Town after landing in Murang`a County for the youth empowerment movement.

In Nyeri Town, area MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, was heckled and booed when Ruto gave him a chance to address the crowd.

However, Citizen TV reported that Ruto denied Ngunjiri Wambugu an opportunity to address the crowd despite a video showing the DP inviting the Kieleweke legislator.

Ichung’wa, who made comments on social media, accused the SK Macharia owned media house of giving airing fake news adding that they should have reported that the residents rejected their own MP.

SK Macharia is among Mt Kenya oligarchs who are opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST