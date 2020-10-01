Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 38,713.

In a statement to the media, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,700 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 170 Kenyans and 14 foreigners with the youngest case being a two-year-old child and the oldest aged 88.

At the same time, Kagwe announced that 115 patients have recovered – 67 from the home-based care programme and 48 from various hospital facilities across the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,023.

But on a sad note, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to718.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 58, Mombasa 22, Kisumu 20, Nakuru 13, Kericho 13, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7, Machakos 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Narok 6, Kisii 6, Kiambu 4, Kwale 4, Homabay 3, Bomet 2, Embu 2, while West Pokot, Makueni, Nandi and Siaya had a case each.

