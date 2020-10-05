Monday, October 5, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Ahmednasir, has laughed off an order by Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, for the arrest and prosecution of Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, over the Sunday violence in Muranga County that left two people dead and scores injured.

During the early morning skirmishes, youths allied to Deputy President William Ruto engaged in a bitter confrontation with goons who had been hired by Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege.

In the ensuing melee, two people succumbed and Mutyambai accused Nyoro and Wahome of being behind the violence.

Sabina is said to have paid goons Sh 1,000 each and ferried them from Thika to Kenol to disrupt Ruto’s function in Kenol.

Ahmednasir wondered why police ordered the arrest of Wahome and Nyoro who happened to be victims of the violence yet Sabina Chege, who is the perpetrator of the violence, is walking free.

“Two groups clash. One ferried in two Lorries. The other local. One group invaded. The other resisted/defended. One was the perpetrators. The other is the victims…in classic Kenyan case, the police want to arrest the victims and excuse the perpetrators…we are an ANIMAL FARM,” he said.

