Friday, October 23, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned Deputy President William Ruto never to set foot in Nyanza with his ‘hustler narrative’.

Speaking in Kisumu in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila called on Nyanza residents to back the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

He also warned those out to ‘betray’ the BBI course, saying there was no room for them in the region.

He cautioned those that have been visiting Deputy President William Ruto’s home for freebies, saying such conduct was unacceptable.

He urged county assemblies in the region to take the lead in passing the BBI Bill once it is presented before them.

Raila’s call comes two days after he received the report together with President Kenyatta in Kisii.

“We were in Kisii yesterday (Wednesday) and they said they have come together so that Nyanza can stand as one.”

“We want when the Bill comes to our assemblies, we pass it immediately so that Nyanza leads in this,” said Raila.

He hit out at those supporting Ruto in the region because of his politics of tokenism and cautioned them against falling prey to free gifts to support a diversionary political course.

Ruto has lately been making forays in Gusii region with numerous visits to hold fundraisers.

But with the region playing host to the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday, Raila expressed confidence that Nyanza will support the initiative as a block.

“We don’t want to see delegations from Nyanza trooping to Sugoi for freebies.”

“We have started a serious movement that we don’t want detractors or betrayers,” said Raila amid applause from a huge crowd at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex.

The DP has a home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County, where he has in recent months hosted delegations.

